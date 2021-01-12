Kathryn Rebecca (Shaw) Martin, 92, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Covenant Village in Golden Valley, Minn.
She was born Feb. 15, 1927, in Henning, Minn., to Robert and Lillian Shaw. In 1931 the family moved to International Falls, Minn. Kathryn was the fourth child in a very active family. Her school years were busy as she helped her parents in their floral shop in addition to her school activities. Upon graduation from Falls High School in 1946, she attended Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.
Kathryn married James Martin on Oct. 9, 1949. They settled in Buffalo, NY, where Jim pursued his career in aeronautical engineering and Kathryn taught home economics. She was a creative and unique teacher and was awarded the “Outstanding Teacher in the State of New York” award, for her work with handicapped students.
In 1983, Jim was transferred to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where Kathryn began teaching home ec to students bused down from the hills. It was a unique challenge for her which tested her courage and ability. She worked hard. The fashion shows she and her students put on, where the girls modeled the dresses they made, were incredible. She received state honors for her achievements and became an adviser and critique of home ec students throughout Tennessee.
The Martins moved to Edina, Minn., in 1982, and enjoyed many years with friends, neighbors, children and grandchildren.
Kathryn’s husband Jim, passed away on Aug. 22, 2020. Their four sons and their loved ones survive: James (Nhi) Martin, Chicago, Ill.; Rob (Roberta) Martin, Asheville, NC; Bruce Martin, Golden Valley, Minn.; Neil (Patty) Martin, Bellevue, Wash., and seven grandchildren.
Kathryn’s sister, Jessie Laurion, lives in International Falls, Minn.
There will be a commemorative service honoring Kathryn’s life in the spring.
