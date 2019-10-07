After a courageous battle with M.S. for over 20 years, Kathy Francis Cress passed away peacefully at home.
She leaves behind three daughters, Licia, Cali and Isabelle; grandsons, Zeke and Zander; three sisters, Kris Hell, Karla Carmody and Bonnie McFarland; her father, Joseph Cress; a niece; four nephews; six great-nieces and six great-nephews; several aunts and uncles, cousins and great-aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Carole Anne Bernard Cress and brother-in-law, Rocky Hell.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Ranier Community Building.