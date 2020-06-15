Katie Jane Kochmann, age 19 passed away June 11, 2020 at home under the care of Fair View Hospice surrounded by family and friends.
Katie was born in Detroit Lakes, Minn., on March 14, 2001 to Lillian Crandall.
Katie graduated from Littlefork -Big Falls High School on May 22, 2020.
Nikki joined the family on Dec. 25, 2007 and passed with Katie.
Katie was a sweet, easy going, feisty, sassy and at rare times very stubborn individual.
Katie was not one to get very dirty unlike her cousin Emily, when visiting grandma and grandpa on the farm Emily would trudge through the pastures getting all dirty and Katie would tip toe around all the mud and muck being as careful as possible not to get dirty.
Katie enjoyed going to dance and girl scouts. She loved to sing and hear people sing especially her cousin Emily. She looked forward to going to blind camp every year. Katie and her sister Bethany went four times a year and enjoyed the company of their camp friends. One time, Katie and Bethany pouted all day because they could not go to blind camp due to a snowstorm.
Katies favorite place to go was to the family cabin in Canada. They spent many joyous summers at the cabin. Katie loved to build boats with her brother Calvin, Katie and the family also loved to pick blueberries and would only put one in the bucket and eat a handful, the buckets never did get very full
When at home Katie and her sister Bethany would go “hunting” especially for Yettis’ they would always catch the Yetti aka their brother Calvin.
One time when hunting they got lost in the woods and scared their dad Steve to death, the police were called and the cop who arrived had very good hearing and heard the girls. The cop found them about a quarter mile from home in the woods.
Katie would spend many hours listening to magic treehouse, playing with her favorite dolly Nikki and her many monkeys while watching Disney princess movies, her favorite was Cinderella.
She began losing her eyesight at the age of 5 and having seizures at the age of 10.
However, that did not stop her from reading her favorite books, the magic tree house and having fun with family and friends.
She learned braille very quickly after starting to lose her sight.
After many years of testing and doctor appointments the reason for her blindness and seizures she was diagnosed with Battens disease, a rare genetic disease.
Katie is survived by her parents Lillian Crandall, Steve Thomopoulos; her brothers Calvin Thomopoulos and Riley Kochmann; her sisters Kimberly Thomopoulos and Bethany Kochmann; her niece Sarrinna and nephew Christopher Thomopoulos; her grandparents Otto and Evelyn Crandall, Jim and Diane Kochmann and great grandparents Don and Jane Thompson; her uncles Clyde Crandall, Jeff (Merri Lou) Crandall, and Andy Crandall, ; her aunts Paulie (John) Neisen, Lindi (Matt) Kulzer, Julie (David) Loebrick, and Kristy (Bert) Leslie, Sarah (Dave) Markert. Along with 15 cousins. She had a few special friends that will dearly miss her, Emily Leslie, Megan Splett, and Jacklynne Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her great grandparents Norbert, Margaret Kochmann, George, Leola Crandall, and George, Martha Jirik.
Katie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. We hope she is dancing in the sky and singing in the angels choir.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Beaulieu, Minn.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
