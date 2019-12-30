Kay Margaret Logdahl passed away Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Sanford Medical Center, Bemidji, Minn.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, Northome, Minn.
Kay was born Feb. 27, 1937, to parents Franklyn (F.T.) and Margaret Frederickson.
Her father was a forester and the family lived in Grand Rapids and Deer River, Minn., before moving to International Falls, Minn., in 1944.
Kay graduated from Falls High School in 1955. She attended the Minneapolis School of Business and graduated in 1957.
Kay married Gerald Logdahl on May 16, 1981. The lived in International Falls until their retirement from Boise Cascade.
Following retirement, they built a home on the Logdahl Family Homestead in Wildwood Township outside of Northome.
Kay was very involved in church activities and loved camping, fishing, canasta, and precious time spent with family and friends.
Kay is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jerry; daughters, Mary (Jeff) Friendt and Sandra Correia; Jerry’s children, Roger Logdahl, Cheryl (Steve) Johnson, and John (Terri) Logdahl; grandchildren, Robert (Kara) Friendt, Amanda (Matthew) Wooley, Matthew (Alissa) Sabbe, Max Lenth and Isabel Correia, Nicholas, Britta and Zachary Logdahl, Ayrica Jensen, Ryan, Kyle, and Lyssa Johnson; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Charles Sabbe, Lily Friendt, Isla and Asher Wolley, and Kaylie and Kason Jensen; her brothers, John Frederickson and Will (Wendy) Frederickson; her sister, Jean Schissel; sister-in-law, Donna Frederickson; and many nieces and nephews who she dearly loved.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert (Bob) Frederickson.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com.
Cease Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.