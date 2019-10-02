Kay Lindsay Pelland, 77, of Flagstaff, Ariz., formerly International Falls, Minn., was peacefully called home by her Savior surrounded by her family on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.
Born Aug. 1942, in Dragerton, Utah, she was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Lindsay of Heber, Utah, and Gladys Cox of Kearns, Utah, along with her sister, R’Dean Lauritzen of Salt Lake City, Utah, and two brothers, Robert Dean Lindsay II of Kearns, Utah, and Newell “Knutz” Lindsay of Rose Park, Utah.
Kay was a wonderful mother and homemaker throughout her life.
She was an inspired and very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kay was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family with a level of compassion rarely seen. She loved to spend her time with her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she so adored. Our dear mother/wife/grandmother/great-grandmother will be sorely missed but we delight in the faith of a family reunion where she can once again embrace her own sweet mother in paradise.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Floyd Pelland of Flagstaff; two children, Sondra (Dave) Monson of International Falls and Todd (Diane) Pelland of Flagstaff; six grandchildren - Brad Pelland of Gunnison, Utah, Jeremy (Kathryn) Wright of Salt Lake City, Kelsey Monson of Virginia, Minn., Payton Pelland of Flagstaff, Tanner Pelland of Phoenix, Ariz., and Brooklyn Pelland of Phoenix; four great-grandchildren - Kaden, Kaylee, Kennedy and Greyson; her sister, Pauline (Ray) Kaighn of Logan, Utah; and countless nieces and nephews.
Private services and burial were conducted at Citizens Cemetery, 1300 South San Francisco St., Flagstaff.
Our family wishes to thank all those who have extended their love and support. Our sincere gratitude goes out to our Father for his constant care of our mother while she was ill and to Diane for helping with Kay's comfort during her final days.