Kay Margaret Johnson passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Sanford Hospital, Fargo, N.D., at the age of 78.
Kay was born March 18, 1941, in Luverne, Minn., to Orville and Olive (Weiner) Shortridge.
She grew up in International Falls, Minn., and was baptized in the Lutheran faith on June 3, 1951, and graduated from Falls High School in 1960.
She worked as a waitress and cook until 1967.
She and Marlow Johnson were married Aug. 19, 1967, and moved to Aurora, Minn. Her son, Dean, was born there and later moved to Roseau, Minn., in 1970.
Kay worked at Polaris Industries from 1970 to 1982, then Sheltering Oaks Manor and finally retiring from the Roseau Hospital in the 1990s.
Kay was a proud member of the Roseau Eagles Auxiliary and the Women of the Moose Lodge in International Falls.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling with Marlow, baking and taking care of her family and friends.
She loved her grandchildren and her dog, “Benji.”
Her last few years, she lived at North Star Apartments where she enjoyed visiting with her many friends.
She will be remembered for her sense of humor and ability to serve others.
She is survived by her son, Dean (Tara) Johnson of Baudette, Minn.; grandchildren, Bailey of Moorhead, Minn., and Quaid of Baudette; and sister, Shari Knutson of Roseau.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marlow in 2015; sister, Muriel Holmestad; and brothers-in-law, Mike Knutson and Arnold Holmestad.
Memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Helgeson Funeral Home, Roseau.
Visitation will be one hour prior, with private burial at Badger City Cemetery at a later date.
Online guest book at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com.