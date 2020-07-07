Kay Norma Siats, 75, of Bemidji, Minn., died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Autumn Hills Assisted Living in Bemidji, Minn.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020 at Mizpah Cemetery in Mizpah, Minn., with Rev. Linnea Papke-Larson officiating.
Kay was born on Aug. 20, 1944 in Little Falls, Minn., the daughter of Donald and Norma (Bosell) Larson. She graduated from Northome High School in1962. She married John F. Siats June 15, 1962 in Mizpah, Minn. She and John were caretakers for a couple where Kay cleaned, did lawn care and took care of their flowers. While living in Mizpah, she gathered women together and started a choir in which she sang and was director of. She enjoyed painting, sewing, quilting and making doll clothes. She also worked with wood; her favorite thing to make were moose and kitchen spatulas. When she was young she helped her parents raking hay and plowing fields. She also loved the cows and sheep; but not so fond of the hogs.
She is survived by her husband John Siats of Bemidji, Minn.; Ward (Stacey) Siats of Savage, Minn.; step grandson Getty Lustila of Newton, Mass.; grandson, Griffin Siats of Minneapolis, Minn., and Gabriella Siats of Savage, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her son, Daron John Siats, parents, brother, Duane Larson, and nephew, Donald Larson.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.