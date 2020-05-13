It is with great sadness that the family of Kenneth Alvin Hughes announces his passing on Monday, May 11, 2020. Ken was born in Emo, Ontario, on June 29, 1953, and married the love of his life Cheryl (nee McCormick) on Oct 29, 1973. They spent 46 great years together.
Ken spent his whole life in the Rainy River District. In his early years Ken worked various jobs in the area including the local paper mill and Canada Post. He then ventured into his passion for the outdoors and formed his own bait harvesting and trapping business. His family was the light of his life especially his two grandsons, who he would sneak freezies and puddings to any chance he had behind grandma’s back. He remained an avid hunter and fisherman throughout the years. His other interests included old cars, collecting antiques, learning and researching every detail about their value and history. He thoroughly enjoyed his numerous coffee visits with friends talking politics or telling stories. In the past five years he renewed his passion for the outdoors by guiding and entertaining guests for his son Chad at his local tourist camp and referred to himself as “The #1 Guide”. He was always excited about the opportunity to help and support both of his children.
Ken is survived by his wife Cheryl, son Chad (Jackie), daughter Tanya and grandsons Paxten Hughes and Ryker York.; brothers, Ron, Kevin (Tammy), Dale (Amber); sister in law Dawn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, brother and sister in laws.
Ken was predeceased by his parents Alvin and Patsy (nee Galusha), and brother, Herb Hughes.
As Ken would say, “We gotta go...see ya later.”
Cremation has taken place and at Ken’s request no service will be scheduled.
Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com
