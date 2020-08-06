Kenny was born Nov. 29, 1959. On July 27, 1920, he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He went to school in International Falls and Winter Haven, Fla. He worked for Sun State Roofing, and Orange Juice Factory when he was a kid. When he returned back to the Falls, he worked at Sweetwater Fish Company. He drove the fish truck up to Thunder Bay, with his oldest son, Matthew, and picked up fish that was sold all over the country. He worked several jobs in the Falls and in Florida. He worked for Don Cress building new homes.
When the boys got older and Malina was a baby, he took us to Florida and managed the USA Speedway. He was a hardworking man. He loved everything he did and took pride in his work. He loved taking his kids, nieces, and nephews fishing, camping and hunting. He taught his kids how to clean fish. He was the best at it. He was the best father they could have asked for.
He was born and raised in Pentecostal Church and loved to preach to his mom's friends when they would come visit when he was a little boy.
Kenny had many good friends. He was loved by many. He could meet friends anywhere. Kenny was the most loving son, husband, father and uncle anyone could have asked for. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
Kenny is survived by his wife LeeAnn; his mother Jean; his daughter Malina; his sons Matthew, Peter, Andrew (Marisa), and Dennis (Erica); his brothers Gary and Robbie; his sisters Sharon, Kathy, and Shelley; and many nieces and nephews; great niece Nevaeh; great nephews Elijah and Declan; his mother in land and father in law Deby and Lee; his brother and sister in law J.R. and Danyele; and his dog "Chief," and his extended family, the Winrows from Florida.
He was proceeded in death by his father Kenneth Sr., his grandma Beatrice Halverson; his uncle Norman, Wendell Halverson, and his second mom, Malina (Dolly) Winrow.
Services to be held at a later date.
