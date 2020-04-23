Kermit Olson (90) Aka: Grampa, Uncle Kerm, Timrek Noslo, of International Falls, Minn., peacefully passed away of natural causes on Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Falls Medical Center.
Kermit was born April 2, 1930, to Melvin and Anna (Connally) Olson in Wahpeton, N.D. He was baptized at St John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton and was devoted to his faith in God. Kermit attended school in the Wahpeton school system. He worked numerous jobs, including shining shoes as a youth in front of his father's store. He remained in the Wahpeton area until taking a first of many oaths to protect the sovereignty of the United States by entering and serving the USAF in 1948-1952.
After finishing his service time with the USAF, he returned to his hometown of Wahpeton. There he met the love of his life, Joan Dettler of Langdon, N.D. They entered into marriage on July 14, 1953. In 1955, Kermit and Joan started to build a family that would not only cover the 50s and 60s but continued into the 70s., raising 11 children. Yet, not having their fill, they greeted with open arms, two grandchildren to care for as their own.
Kermit’s family was his most important thing to him in his life. All activities evolved around the family. The number of times the kids would be out shot in basketball, golf or even out run down the street in front of the house is countless. He also enjoyed watching others playing sports and spent a lot of time rooting for the Minnesota professional teams. Family vacations began the same way, loading all those kids in one car. His vacations always included family, which he loved. Whether it be traveling to his old stomping grounds of Wahpeton and Fargo to see his family or to the farm lands of North Dakota to see Joan’s family, he always welcomed and loved the visits with his extended family members. At home he enjoyed many different card games, especially cribbage, TV game shows and crossword puzzles to challenge himself and others. After retiring, Kermit and Joan took to the road on occasion to make short trips to the casino, which they referred to as fishing, to play penny slots and have a bite to eat. Most of all, he just loved spending time with his loving wife Joan and family.
Kermit's work history in the Wahpeton area included working for the railroad, forest service and as a plumbing assistant to his brother-in-law, Norman King. On May 25, 1955, Kermit again took an oath to protect our country by entering on duty with the United States Border Patrol at El Central, Calif. There he was introduced to his second family, the family of the U.S. Border Patrol. During his service with the Border Patrol, he was stationed in and detailed to work throughout the United States. While stationed in Havre, Mont., he decided to transfer within the Immigration and Naturalization Service (I&NS) to Inspections at the Dunseith, N.D. Port of Entry in 1965. He remained in Dunseith until accepting a position in International Falls, Minn., in 1969. Kermit was later selected to be the Immigration Inspections Supervisor (Port Director) at International Falls, where he remained until his retirement, having served 42 years with the US govt. Though retired, he has always kept the fellow law enforcement officers dear to his heart.
Kermit is preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Dettler) Olson; infant daughter, Carol Ann; his parents, Melvin and Anna; three brothers, Willie, Jack and Wally; two sisters, Mary and Valeria (Tootie); and grandson, Ernest Silvers.
Kermit is survived by sons, Barry (Judy), Brian (Joanne), Bradley (Chris), Bernard (Gina), Brent (Melissa Hielscher), and grandson Christopher (Lindsay) Olson; daughters, Connie Olson, Cathy Lucca, Carla (Tim Rud), Cindy (Frankie Bahr), Colleen (Shane Fish), Carolyn (Steve Eilertson), and granddaughter Erin (Donny) McClurg; a total of 30 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Interment Service with the immediately family will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls, next to his wife Joan.
A celebration of life memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
