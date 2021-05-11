Larry John Jensen 72, passed away May 1st, 2021 peacefully surrounded by his daughters. He was born November 3, 1948 in Littlefork, Mn. He moved with his family to International Falls, Mn. in 1957 where he graduated from the Falls High School in 1966. He moved to Minneapolis, Mn. where he met and married Sheron Envil and they had three daughters. He was married to Sharon for ten years and then later met and married Diane Bauers until her death in 2005.
He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, sharing with them the love of the outdoors. After retiring from the State of Minnesota as an IT Specialist, he spent most of his time at his cabin fishing and enjoying the lake. He was respected by many, loved by all and will be sadly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Esther and father, Lloyd, wife Sharon, wife, Diane and step-son Ricky.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carrie, Kimberly and Heather, Step-children, Becky, Jacky and Mike. Siblings: Wally (Donna), Janet Pulkka, Dennis and Barb Nass (Arnie); grandchildren;, Ryan, Spencer, Jerad, Chance, Cody, Solomon and Casey, great grandchild, Stanley and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life was held at Dares Funeral Home in Elk River, Minnesota on May 7th, 2021. Burial arrangements will be made at a later date.
