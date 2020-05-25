Larry Thomas Roche was born November 16th, 1945 in International Falls, Minnesota to Patrick James and Burness Lucille (Vold) Roche. Larry, age 74, passed away from lung cancer on Sunday, May 24th, 2020.
Larry spent his childhood hunting, fishing, and flying planes. He was also an avid athlete. Larry played goalie for the Falls Broncos, and he was a proud member of the 1964 Bronco’s state championship hockey team. Larry continued his hockey career at Michigan State University where he was a member of the 1966 NCAA national championship team. Larry received a degree in History from Michigan State.
Returning back to International Falls, Larry met the love of his life Audrey (Henrickson) Roche. They soon married and settled in Hastings, Minnesota. Larry worked as an air traffic controller for 32 years at the Minneapolis Air Route Traffic Control Center in Farmington, Minnesota. Larry held leadership positions and was well-respected among his colleagues.
Larry was an excellent carpenter and could build or fix anything he put his mind too. He remained active in sports throughout his life and was an active golf member at the Hastings Country Club. As a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Larry served on the Church Council and was president for many years. Traveling back to International Falls frequently, Larry could be found out at the hunting shack on the Big Fork River, or at the cabin on Rainy Lake. In retirement, Larry operated “Tic Toc Doc,” a clock repair business fixing grandfather clocks. Larry and Audrey loved to travel and the last few years spent time in South Padre Island, Texas.
Larry loved his family and friends dearly, and they loved him equally. Quick with a smile and a roaring laugh, Larry had the brightest outlook on life and was extremely kind to everyone he met. We have lost a friend, storyteller, and –dare we say—the very definition of a rascal. We are confident that Larry’s laugh will echo in all of our hearts and live on with his children and grandchildren. Even during the roughest of times dealing with cancer, Larry was able to make others around him laugh constantly. Larry had an unlimited supply of stories, as his professional and personal life were filled with accomplishments and adventures.
Larry is survived by his wife Audrey, daughter Kelly (Roche) Klein, sons Tim (Kelly) and Kurt May (Therese), grandchildren Sara Klein (Alex Baca), Emily Klein, Logan May, Liam Roche, and Aiden Roche, brother Tim Roche (Deb), and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Patrick and Burness, brother Pat, and son Tony.
While cancer took Larry all too quick, we are grateful his passing was peaceful and he was with his family. Peace to you Bad Larry, you are forever loved.
Please join us to honor Larry on Saturday, June 6th, 2020. Visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., including a Facebook Live broadcast on the Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel page for those that are not able to join us in person. Private family interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings. A Celebration of Larry’s Life will also occur this fall in International Falls.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
