Laurence L. Miles passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021.
Laurence was born on June 4, 1956 in Britton, South Dakota to William and Ethel Miles. His family moved to the Lindford farm when he was a year old. He went to Littlefork-Big Falls High School and graduated in 1974. He married Brenda Lee Nicholson on February 20, 1982 in International Falls, MN.
Laurence was a very loving husband, father, grandpa and brother. He lived his life in the most admirable fashion. His intelligence, sense of humor, and absolute wealth of knowledge along with his joyful character lit up every room and left everyone he met with a smile. He had a personality that either left others thanking him for advice or laughing at one of his stories or jokes.
Growing up on the farm, he spent most of his working years running logging equipment, trucks, turning wrenches and as a maintenance millwright mechanic at Boise Paper Mill from July 1990 to August 2012. Ever working full-time and logging on weekends as a hobby, he still found the time to enjoy the little things. He always said, “You can take the boy out of the woods, but you can’t take the woods out of the boy”. And his love of fishing, hunting, camping and his passion for the outdoors proved those words to be the truth. Laurence also had an Engineer’s mind. There was nothing he couldn’t make work using old things he had collected. He loved auctions – just as much for the social visiting as the good bargains he would find.
More than anything he loved his family. He got so much joy in spending time with his children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and friends. And, OH! How he loved his dogs and how they loved him! His passing leaves such a big hole in our lives.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda of Littlefork, MN, 2 sons, Brian (Raquel) of International Falls, MN and Bill (Katie) of Littlefork, MN; daughter, Amy (Pat) Thibodeau of Herington, KS. Grandchildren, Damon, Gavin, and Felicity Miles; KayAnna and Brooklyn Miles; Aidan, Ava and Declan Thibodeau. Brother Kenny (Kim) Miles, Littlefork, MN and sisters Joyce (Leonard) Anderson, Port Angeles, WA and Gloria (Terry) Taylor, International Falls; sisters-in-law, Gail Miles and Deborah Miles-Anderson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers William Miles, Larry Miles and Loren Miles.
A memorial service was held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at Lindford Christian Fellowship Church on County Road 1, Littlefork, MN with Pastor Randy A. Barstad officiating.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
