Laverne Gertrude (Rasmussen) Napper, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Waverly Gardens, North Oaks, Minn.
She is formerly from International Falls, Minn.
She was born Oct. 17, 1928, and married the love of her life, John Napper, on Oct. 22, 1951.
John preceded her in death in 2001 and she waited for the day that she would meet him again.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Anna L. Meyers and Axel Rasmussen; brothers, Raymond Schumacher and Martin “Bud” Rasmussen; and sisters, Violet Pariseau and Marlene Bryan.
She is survived by her children – Bonnie (Dan) Santarsiero, Bruce Napper, Lynn (Mark) Sheets and Julie (Steve) Halvorson; grandchildren – Megan (Chad), Brooke (Jaime), Anthony (Billy), Brian (Steph), Sam, Abby, Hannah, Bridget (Tommy), Matt (Brittany) and Katrina; 11 great-grandchildren – Emily, Maddison, Shawn, Caleb, Alicia, Mark, Skylar, Aria, Tommy, Sadie and Everly; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, many of whom she loved dearly.
A special thank you goes out to Waverly Gardens and Health Partners Hospice caregivers who gave mom excellent and compassionate care.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, with visitation one hour prior to service, at White Bear Lake United Methodist Church, 1851 Birch St., White Bear Lake.
Washburn-McReavy, Coon Rapids Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.