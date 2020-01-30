Lawrence Ervin Palm, 89, of International Falls, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 15, 1929.
Larry was a self-taught TV repairman. Larry could fix anything broken; he was an amazing carpenter. He built a beautiful living room for his second wife Marie. The windows were from the ceiling all the way to the floor. Marie used to say that Larry was the smartest, most talented man in the world. Larry enjoyed going to the VFW and having a drink with his VFW family. He was very proud to have served in the Army to protect his beloved country.
Larry was married to Margaret Holt and they had a daughter, Teresa. He was later married to Marie Lavalla and they had a daughter, Lori. Larry also had step-sons with Marie; Don McCloud (Bev) and Gene McCloud (Lisa).
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Gladys Palm; brother-in-law, Alex Katrin; and step-son, Don McCloud.
Survivors include his sister, Leona Katrin; daughters, Teresa Simonson and Lori (Tony) Jaksa; grandchildren, Tessa Jaksa, Hector (Stacy) Jaksa, Elizabeth Sheard and Sarah (Chris) Machana; four great-grandchildren, Gavin and Shae Jensen, Brian Sheard and Aurora Machana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at First Lutheran Church, with flag presentation.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.