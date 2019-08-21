LeaEtta Dee Jackson, 76, of International Falls, Minn., passed away unexpectedly and went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn., with her loving family by her side.
LeaEtta was born Nov. 10, 1942 in International Falls to Anshelm “Swede” Borg and Vivian Trask.
She met the love of her life Marc Jackson at Falls High School, where they dated for five years.
Lea graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1961, and later married Marc on Dec. 10, 1961.
Lea worked at First National Bank, State Bank, and the Department of Defense before beginning her 23-year career with United States Customs. She retired on March 1, 2003.
She loved to spend time on Rainy Lake at the cabin with family and friends. She could often be found in the boat fishing or on the deck in the sun with a book in her hand.
Those who knew Lea knew she was an avid reader and loved to cook and bake big meals for her family during the holidays.
Lea had a vibrant, spunky personality and a kind heart. She will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, father Anshelm “Swede” Borg, step-father Otto Kuehne and mother Vivian Kuehne; and infant sister Zetta Lea Borg.
LeaEtta is survived by her husband Marc, of International Falls; son Tony (Kris) of International Falls; son Greg (Andrea) of Lakeville, Minn., and daughter Joy (Phil) Paulbeck of International Falls; six grandchildren, Nick and Whitney Jackson, Bailee and Cooper Jackson, Keysha (Zach) Pearson and Jasmine Gillespie; great-grandchildren Coda and Abel Pearson; sisters Marlene Erickson and Iverne Kuryla of International Falls; nieces, nephews, and numerous friends; and dog “Busy.”
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at First Lutheran Church, 123 Wayside Lane, in International Falls. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations can be made at https://www.stjude.org.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.