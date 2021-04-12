Lee Tessier, 83, of Winton, MN died in Duluth on April 9, 2021 of complications following vascular surgery.
Lee was born in South International Falls on January 9, 1938 to Hilda and Henry Tessier. He graduated from Falls High School in 1957 and married Janice Malmquist on August 29, 1959. Lee worked for many years in the auto parts business, then as City Clerk of South International Falls, and finally as City Clerk and Treasurer of Ely. In 2000 he retired from the City of Ely, although he continued in city administration first as mayor of Winton, then as a member of the Winton City Council. Lee did not suffer fools gladly, but he was an enthusiastic and determined advocate for causes and projects that he felt passionate about. He was especially proud of helping to improve Whiteside Park and Bandshell, finding a location for the Dorothy Molter Museum, and working to establish the Donald G. Gardner Humanities Trust. He enjoyed singing, walking, riding his Moped, fishing, and model train collecting. His greatest pride and joy, however, was his family – especially his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roland, Robert and Curt; and sisters Shirley, Jeanette, and Toni Rae.
He is survived by his wife Janice; brother Eugene (Glenda Jo) of Mahtomedi, sisters Romelle Scott of Clarkston, WA and Cheri Ann of International Falls; daughter Christie John and son Mark of Grand Marais, daughter Shirley (Rollie) Larson of Mora, daughter Michelle Willmarth of International Falls, son Richard (Sheri) of St. Bonifacius; 10 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is pending.
