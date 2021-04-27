It is with great sorrow to announce that Leslie Melanie Stavseth, of Ranier, Minnesota has passed away on April 26, 2021, at Rainy Lake Medical Center. Leslie was the beloved wife of Steve, and mother to Melanie Goudreau-Bakker, of Canada and stepson, Joshua Stavseth of Buffalo, MN. Leslie also leaves her sister-in-law, Patricia Schell of Fort Collins, CO, and her nieces, Jennifer (David) Hicks and Rebecca (Patrick) Pulis, of Greeley, CO, as well as her nephew, Michael (Sydnie) of Greeley. She leaves behind great nephews, Isaiah, Timothy, Benjamin, and Jackson, as well as great niece, Veronica, all of Colorado.
Leslie moved to International Falls in October of 1999 and soon wed her husband and made their home in the Ranier area. She was a gifted psychologist, working at the Southwestern Regional Center of Blenheim in Ontario for ten years before moving to Minnesota. She was the facility supervisor and graduated from the University of Western Ontario, in London, Ontario.
Leslie loved to read and visiting the local library often. Her home is filled with many books of various subjects and she was always eager to learn to help her fellow man. She loved music and played piano, guitar and violin, and performed in a country western band in the 1990’s in the Ontario-Michigan area.
She loved to cook and provide a happy home to her husband and family. She loved the Borderland for its waterways and forests, and loved seeing deer, eagles, and squirrels which she often names to tell them apart.
Her mother, Marlene Sewell passed away in 2005, and her father, Jack died in 2015. Her only brother, Jaye, passed away in 2014, all in Ontario.
Leslie loved being a Minnesota housewife and tending to her family’s needs, and leaves a giant hole in all of their lives. She was truly a jack of all trades and loved sharing her knowledge with others. Her best friend, Kathy King, of Blenheim, spent many wonderful hours together over the years.
One of the blessings that Leslie loved was visiting with Tom and Jackie Glowack of the Falls, and getting a big Tommy hug on each and every visit.
She was a remarkable woman that touched all the people she met and left them feeling blessed to be with her. May the good lord watch over her and reunite her with loved ones so dear.
A memorial service will be conducted on Tuesday, May, 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Green-
Larsen Mortuary. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
