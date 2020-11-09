Lester Wendel Cockayne, 90, of Loman, Minn., died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
Lester was born on Dec. 16, 1929 in Butler, KY.
He was united in marriage for 60 years to Hazel Juanita Florence Cockayne.
Before retirement Lester was a long haul truck driver and logger.
He enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Pansy.
Lester is survived by his wife, Juanita; sons, Brian, Mark, Jeffrey, Derron, Timothy; daughters, Sherron, Sandy; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Juanita, and Wanda Ray.
Lester also leaves his great pal, and very good dog, Sherlock. His little boy Sherlock was always right by his side or on top of him, giving him comfort.
Services will be held next year at their farm.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
