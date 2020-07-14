Lillian Dorothy Larson, 86, of International Falls, Minn., died on Monday July 13, 2020 at the Falls Good Samaritan Society.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1933 at Big Falls, Minn.
The former Lillian Powell was united in marriage to Dale Larson on Aug. 2, 1952.
Lillian was employed at the hospital as an aide; her hobbies included sewing and gardening.
She lived for 45 years with multiple sclerosis.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Les and Olga Powell; husband, Dale Larson and sister, Doris McKee.
Survivors include son, Bruce Larson; daughters, Kathryn (Terry) Nies and Wanda (Ken) Bublitz; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard (Joanne) Powell, Jim (Yvette) Powell; sisters, Marie Fraley, Edith (Loren) Hoyum and Arlene (Ken) Ryan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
