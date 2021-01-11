Lois Elaine Rohl, 89, passed peacefully into heaven on Jan. 9, 2021, at their home on Jackfish Bay.
She was born Oct. 22, 1931, in Brainerd, Minn., the daughter of Lester and Irva (Wetherbee) Newkirk of Pillager, Minn.
Lois graduated from Motley High School in 1949, went to teachers training in Staples, and taught in a country school for two years. In later years she would receive her teaching degree and teach third grade in International Falls for 20 years.
On June 21, 1952, she married her high school sweetheart Ken Rohl in Pillager, Minn., and they moved to International Falls in August 1961. They celebrated 68 years of marriage last June.
Lois is survived by her husband Ken; daughters Teri (Dan) Veith of Brainerd, Minn., Barb (Bob) Byman of International Falls, Minn., and Nancy (Dave) Deedrick of International Falls; son Gene (Judy) Rohl of Soldotna, Alaska.; brother Ken Newkirk of Pillager; sister Doris Ackerson of Glencoe, Minn.; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Jan. 18, 2021, at noon at the First Baptist Church in International Falls with Pastor David Fish officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be family only. The service will be livestreamed on the Green-Larsen Mortuary Facebook page.
The following day, Jan. 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. a graveside service will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Pillager.
If desired, memorials can be sent to First Baptist Church, 115 Shorewood Drive, International Falls, MN, 56649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.