Lois Stoltz left her hospice bed at Rainy Lake Medical Center, International Falls, Minn., Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, and entered the heavenly gates to meet her Lord and Savior.
Born to William and Doris McCready on Aug. 12, 1949, she was the third of five children in a very loving, caring family.
Raised on the family farm south of Emo, Ontario, Lois learned to help both in the house and in the hay fields gathering bales. Her youth involved 4-H projects, BHF group at Calvary Baptist with Edwin and Shirley Morphet, learning to harmonize in song with the family and enjoying big extended family get-togethers. She accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior during this time in her life.
Lois challenged herself by graduating from the RNA course in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 1970. She loved working with the nursing staff at La Verendrye Hospital and made great friendships there.
In 1966, her family moved to Nestor Falls, Ontario, and it was there that Lois met Jim Rogoza and they married in 1971. Two children were born to this union – Katherine (Jason) Brandt and David (Glory) Rogoza. Her joy was not only in her children but also in her grandchildren – Brooke Rogoza, Mitchell Rogoza, Brodie Brandt and Jude Brandt. When she spoke of them, her face beamed with pleasure and pride.
The Rogoza family moved from Red Lake, Ontario, to the Gimli, Manitoba area. There, Lois worked with Jim on the family farm, raising and nurturing foster children, working with the youngest children in daycare, perfecting her technique making some of the world’s finest butter tarts and enjoying worshipping with their church family there.
After moving back to Fort Frances, Ontario, Lois enjoyed teaching the young grades at New Beginnings Church. She learned to play the guitar at 50 years of age and loved to lead in worship with a host of worship teams. She could open up the heavens and usher in the presence of the Lord through her music. Only the Lord Himself knows how many lives she has touched.
In December 2002, Lois married Larry Stoltz and they began their special union serving the Lord together. They loved sharing their family home in International Falls with family and friends.
She is survived by her husband Larry, her children, step-children – Hailey (Jason) Fullerton of Lake George, Minn., and Travis (Stacey Napper) Stoltz and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings – Carole (Gary) Beauchene, Keith (Faye) McCready and Shirley (Larry) Glueheisen; brother-in-law, Greg (Nada Oanes) Stoltz; and sister-in-law, Debbie (Donny Reger) Scott; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; her in-laws, Anthony and Gloria Stoltz; her brother, Lynn McCready; and niece, Jo-Anna Granholm.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Christian Reformed Church, Emo, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Interment will take place at Emo Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Lois’ honor may be made to a local charity of your choice, c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, ON P0W 1E0.
Northridge Funeral Home, Emo, is in charge of arrangements.