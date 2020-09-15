Lois May Larson of Emmett, Idaho, Gold Bar, Washington, Eagle River, Alaska, and International Falls, Minn., died peacefully surrounded by family in Emmett, Idaho, on Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 88.
The earth lost a truly blithe spirit. Fun loving and effervescent, she brought happiness and joy to everyone she met. An avid traveler, she enjoyed the thrill of new places and the sights and sounds of slot machines. She will be remembered and missed for her beautiful smile, her sometimes feisty opinion, love of life and unyielding devotion to family and friends. She was fondly known as Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Big Grandma, Auntie Cupcake and Grandma Blueberry.
Lois was the last baby born in Mallard, Minn., to Harold and Mabel Nass. She left Minnesota with her family in the summer of 1967 to move to Alaska. They settled in Eagle River where she worked at the Alaskan Red Barn, The Ponderosa and Proctors Food Store. She and her husband Einar moved from Alaska in 1988 to Gold Bar, Wash., later moving to Emmett, Idaho.
Lois is predeceased by her husband Einar and son Einar Jr., and parents Harold and Mabel.
Lois is survived by her son Michael (Sandra Kay Chesla) Larson and daughter Sandra Kay Starner (partner Kim Schroeder Wyndance); grandchildren Lance Starner, Penny Timmons, Mandy Larson, Scott Larson, Shane Larson and Shawnette White; great grandchildren Jacob Starner, Tyler Timmons, Kaylee Timmons, Amber Timmons, Cayden White and Brody White, and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be at the Nora Township cemetery Bagley, Minn., at noon, Sept. 26.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice.
