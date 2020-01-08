Loren Gary Jenson, 81, of Pine City, Minn., passed away in his home Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Loren was born at home in Badger, Minn., to Leonard and Gurtie (Lee) Jenson.
He married Susan Ann Oveson on Dec. 16, 1960.
He worked at Boise Cascade for more than 25 years and nearly 20 years for Smurfit-Stone.
He was a family man who enjoyed farming, camping, four-wheeling, western movies and time spent with family and friends.
He had a great work ethic, setting a company record for not having missed a single day in his years with Smurfit-Stone.
He was a kind and caring person who could really drive a tractor and tell a good story.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Susan; children, Renae and Michael Jenson; parents, Leonard and Gurtie; and nephews, Jeff Oveson and Darren Jenson.
He is also preceded by brothers-in-law, James Oveson, Albert Berg and Mike Edens.
He is survived by his children, Gary Jenson and Pamela Jenson; grandchildren, Brooke and Sean Zarn, Aaron Naland and Loren Naland; siblings, Diane Edens, Ilene Berg and Maynard Jenson; sisters-in-law, Barb Jenson and Janette (Oveson) Hubbard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Littlefork Lutheran Church, Littlefork, Minn. Presiding minister will be Pastor Andy Berry. All are welcome to lunch in the Fellowship Hall following the service.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery at a later date.