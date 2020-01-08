Loren Jenson Tammie Calder Tammie Calder Author email Jan 8, 2020 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Loren Jenson died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.Funeral services are set for 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Littlefork Lutheran Church.Coffee and sandwiches will be served following the service.Interment will take place in the spring. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sandwich Following Coffee Loren Jenson Funeral Service Interment Littlefork Lutheran Church Tammie Calder Author email Follow Tammie Calder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles ArticlesFour arrested in burglary, assaultSnowfall recordComing and going businesses: Changes in BorderlandOn divert: RLMC commits to finding OB solutionsDouglas William Waskul, 62Christopher (Chris) Winter, 56Dennis MaloneyJames 'Jim' Bloomquist, 62Nicholas Ostby, 33DISTRICT COURT Featured Businesses Big Fish Print Solutions 1602 Highway 71, International Falls, MN 56649 218-285-4553 Website Stewart's Super One 1313 3rd Street, International Falls, MN 56649 218-283-8440