Loren Miles, 78, of Esko, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth.
Loren was born on Feb. 14, 1942, in Clay Center, Kan., to William and Ethel (Ramseyer) Miles. He married Gail Bergstrom in Loman, Minn., on April 9, 1964. He served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1967.
After the service, Loren and Gail moved to Ray, Minn., where they raised their three children. He worked as a logger and as a millwright at Boise Cascade. He moved his family to Esko in 1986 where he worked as an industrial mechanic until he retired from the Duluth paper mill. Loren was a member of the Apostolic Lutheran Church in Esko. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, teaching Sunday school and puttering outdoors.
Loren was preceded in death by his son, Daniel; parents, William and Ethel Miles; and brothers, Larry and William.
Loren is survived by his wife, Gail; daughter, Julie; son, David (Kim); granddaughters, Grace and Ella Miles; brothers, Kenneth (Kim) and Laurence (Brenda); sisters, Joyce (Leonard) Anderson and Gloria (Terry) Taylor.
Special thanks to the Solvay Hospice House for the compassionate care he received.
Visitation will be from noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in the Atkins Northland Funeral Home, Cloquet. Military Honors will be accorded by the Cloquet Combined Honor Guard. Burial will be Tuesday at noon at the Lindford Cemetery in Littlefork, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. To sign the guest book and offer an online tribute, see www.atkinsnorthlandfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.