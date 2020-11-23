Lorraine Ellen Kantor, 92, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls.
Lorraine was born on Sept. 8, 1928 in Mahnomen, Minn. She grew up at Red Lake, Minn., and attended St. Mary’s Mission School. In 1941 she moved to International Falls where she graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1946. Lorraine received her L.P.N. license while working at the Northern Minnesota Hospital where she trained under Dr. Clair Craig.
The former Lorraine Ellen Rolfe was united in marriage to Carl Kantor on October 16, 1948 at St. Thomas Catholic Church in International Falls. Lorraine worked at Kantor Electric with her husband Carl from 1958 until they sold the business and retired in 1989.
Lorraine enjoyed gardening, painting, sculpture, needle work and reading. She saw beauty in everything around her.
She was an active member of St. Thomas Catholic Church, and a member of the Catholic Daughters since 1970. Lorraine would always prepare the flowers for weekly mass and special services.
She was a member of the Margaret Corell Club and was president for two terms, and was treasurer for several years. She was a member of the Ericsburg Cemetery Association and secretary for the Ericsburg Reunion.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in 1998; son, Gerald; parents, Harry and Esther (McDougall) Rolfe, brothers, Peter, James, Tom, Everett; and sisters, Viola, and Delores.
Lorraine is survived by her sons, Joseph Kantor of International Falls, Jeffrey (Diane Bradley) Kantor of Granger, IN; daughters, Natalie (David) Frank of Pine Wood, MN, Sarah (Howard) Arch of International Falls; one sister, Irene Klippness of CA; 15 grandchildren; three great-grandsons, a great-granddaughter on the way; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss her greatly.
A private graveside service will be held.
Interment will be at Ericsburg Cemetery in Ericsburg, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the St. Thomas Catholic School, 810 5th St, International Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
