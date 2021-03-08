Lorraine Susie Tarris, 98, formerly of International Falls, passed away on March 1, 2021 at GracePointe Crossing, Cambridge, MN.
Lorraine was born September 15, 1922 in Pitt, MN, to John and Clara Koranda. She resided in International Falls until she was 90, then moved to Cambridge.
Lorraine married Richard Simonson in 1941 and they raised four children. She later married Adrian Tarris on March 5, 1974.
She was still doing embroidery in her 90s and she gave almost everyone she new a hand embroidered dish towel and made all her grandchildren quilts. She loved playing cribbage, doing word searches, picking berries and could spend the whole day in the blueberry patch.
Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clara Koranda; husband, Adrian; son, Richard Simonson; sisters, Jean Johnson, Marjorie Brown; brothers, John Koranda, and Kenneth Koranda.
She is survived by sons, Wayne (Diane) Simonson, Gaylan (Shirley) Simonson; daughter, Judy (John) Puska; step-son, Stan Tarris (Anna); brother, George Koranda; grandchildren, Alaina Garcia (Steve), Brad Simonson (Karyl), Lisa Cohill (Casey), Sheldon Puska, John Simonson (Dena), Tamara LaBombard (Paul); brother- in- law, Richard Brown; numerous great, and great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A private funeral will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.