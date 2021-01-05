Louise Frances (Kalar) Francis “Weezie” “Lousy,” 94, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis from complications of COVID-19.
Louise was born in South International Falls, Minn., on July 23, 1926, to parents John Earl Kalar and Louise Gertrude (Griffith) Kalar. While growing up she lived in Bemidji and Minneapolis. She graduated from Minneapolis Central High School in 1944.
Louise met her husband, Walter Francis, in International Falls while visiting relatives, and after their marriage, Wally joined her to live in Minneapolis. Louise was proud to be a homemaker, but once her children reached high school age, she worked part-time at Grand Dairy, the neighborhood grocery store and later volunteered at Hennepin County Medical Center.
To family and friends, Louise was known as young at heart, funny, and fun loving. These are quotes: “Louise was always joking, laughing, fun to be around.” She was “a kick,” “full of spunk,” had a “feisty spirit” and “loved life.” We, her family, hope that we have inherited some of these attributes.
To her granddaughter Erica, she was a second mom, a very involved grandparent, greatly supportive and loving. She always had a lap to sit on, no matter how old you were, or how old she was.
She will be sorely missed.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Judge William Kalar; sister, Dr. Joanne Hofstrand; son-in-law, Richard Black; and her husband of 55 years, Walter L. Francis. She is survived by daughter, Catherine J. Black of Chanhassen; son John Michael Francis (Susan Tasa) of Edina; granddaughter Erica A. Black of La Crosse, Wis.; great-granddog, "Gizmo"; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends (you know who you are).
Louise did not want a funeral, but she consented to a party. We look forward to an enjoyable get-together with those we badly miss, when this horrible virus has been beaten back and we can feel safe traveling again.
