Lynda McCourt passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau, Minn., at the age of 72.
Lynda Carol McCourt was born in St. Paul, Minn., on Jan. 11, 1948, to Robert and Virginia (Sova) Thomas. She grew up in the Twin Cities area, graduating from White Bear Lake High School in 1966. On April 8, 1967, Lynda married David McCourt in White Bear Lake, Minn. They had two children, Kevin and Mark.
Over the years Lynda held many jobs. She was a homemaker while raising her children; she worked at the Days Inn in International Falls, Minn., Doug’s Grocery Store in Warroad, Minn., and at the Roseau Community School until her retirement. She was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 2948 in International Falls.
Lynda enjoyed listening to “oldies” music, especially Elvis Presley. She was good at singing karaoke – her favorite was “These Boots Were Made for Walking.” She loved her grandchildren immensely and attended all of their activities.
Lynda is survived by her husband David; sons Kevin (Nicky) and Marc (Tara); grandchildren Kyle (Danielle), Kelli and Brandon; great-grandson Connor; siblings Mary Ellen (Donald) Smith, David Thomas, Debbie (Greg) Wormley and Christine (Dennis Ubel) McCrady; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend Pat Delapp. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Terry “Lucky” Thomas; and grandson Kasey McCourt.
