M. Violet Johnson, 97, of International Falls, Minn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 17, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her husband Russell Johnson, parents Arthur and Ellen (Lofback) Pudas, stepmother Bertha Pudas, brothers Murlyn (Ruth) Pudas and David Pudas, and sister-in-law Marit Pudas.
Violet is survived by sons Thomas (Sheryl) Johnson of Plymouth, Richard (Maura) Johnson of Bemidji, Alan (Elaine) Johnson of International Falls, Scott (Judy) Johnson of Coon Rapids, Kevin (Ann) Johnson of Bemidji and daughter Becky (Kent) Borgerson of Chanhassen. She leaves behind 17 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Survivors also include siblings Franklin Pudas of Sioux Falls, Sharon (Phil) Rabon of Laramie, and sister-in-law Ann Pudas of Brooklyn Center.
Violet graduated from Sebeka High School and Bemidji Teacher’s College with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught first grade in Cass Lake and Thief River Falls.
On June 4, 1946, she married Russell Johnson. They spent their first year together teaching school in Ray, Minn. They moved to International Falls where Russell continued his education career and Violet became a homemaker, raising their six children. After Russell’s retirement, they traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada. In 1974, Violet traveled with their son, Tom, on a trip throughout nine countries in Europe. Then in 2013, Tom led Violet, her daughter Becky and her sister, Sharon on another European trip. Together, they visited Norway, Sweden and Finland, where they met many Pudas relatives.
Over the years, Violet held positions in the local PTA and Christian Women’s Club. She was active in the Evangelical Covenant Church as a Sunday School teacher and Women’s Bible Study leader. She also held positions in the local district and conference Covenant Women’s organizations.
Violet lived victoriously, serving Jesus as her Savior. She loved life, her Lord, her family and a host of friends.
Her private homecoming service will be held at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Jan. 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. A livestream of the service will be made available via the Evangelical Covenant Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Ifallscov/
Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. and all family and friends are welcome to attend.
Memorials are preferred to Evangelical Covenant Church or Backus Community Center.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
