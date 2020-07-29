Marcella Alice Foyt, 80, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Marcella was born on Dec. 31, 1939, in Dent, Minn., to parents, Lester and Pearl (Ellingson) Loop.
She was united in marriage to Fred Foyt.
Marcella had worked in the housekeeping department of the Falls Nursing Home.
She enjoyed spending time at home with her family and all their friends that always stopped by Fred and Marcella’s. She always loved baking sweet treats for the grandkids.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Pearl; husband, Fred; sister, JoAnn; and brother, Leslie.
She is survived by her sons, Duane, Douglas, Dale; five grandchildren; three step-children; three great-grandchildren; brothers, DuWayne, John, Gary; and sister, Mary.
A memorial service will be held at Green-Larsen Mortuary on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
