Marcella Elaine Rasmussen, 86, of the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, Minn., died on Sunday Oct.11, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Marcella was born on Oct.10, 1934 in Wasioja, Minn., where she grew up. She worked in southern Minnesota and moved to Minneapolis where she was a book keeper at Hansord Pontiac.
The former Marcella Green married Leo Rasmussen on July 10, 1962 in Estherville, Iowa. They made their home in International Falls.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and teaching reading through the “Right to Read” program. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for people if asked. Marcella was a very giving person. She loved to watch the deer walking through the yard and birds at the bird feeder.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Abby (Foster) Green; husband, Leo; brother, James; and sister, Patricia Dean.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin (Whitney) Rasmussen of International Falls, Steven of Renton, WA, Jodi (Alicia) of Lake Havasu City, AZ; daughter, Polly MacGlauflin of Stillwater, MN; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be conducted at Faith United Church on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.
Interment will be at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork, MN.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.