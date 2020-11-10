A private family service for Marcella Elaine Rasmussen, 86, of the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, Minn., who died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center was conducted at Faith United Church on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Joe Belanger officiated. Interment was at Oakley Cemetery in Littlefork, Minn.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
