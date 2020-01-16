Marcia Dea Saeland, 80, of Littlefork, Minn., died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Littlefork Care Center.
Marcia was born April 29, 1939, in Warroad, Minn., to parents, Ralph and Bernice (Green) Larson.
Her family moved to International Falls, Minn., in 1951. Marcia graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1958.
She was united in marriage to her husband, Clarence Zahn, on April 13, 1961, and became a step-mom to six kids.
Marcia enjoyed bowling, bingo, playing cards, fishing, going to casinos, and was a member of the Red Hattitudes.
She liked to bake and was known to make great bread and cinnamon rolls.
In the late 1990s, Marcia went back to school and took classes at Rainy River Community College.
Marcia used to drive the van transporting the employees from the CN Railroad. She really liked this job, and enjoyed getting to know all the workers.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Bernice; her husband, Clarence; brothers, Charles (Shirley) Larson and Eugene Larson; sister, Linda; step-sons, Charles Zahn and Robert Zahn, and sons-in-law, Stan Long and Wayne Nugent.
Marcia is survived by her brothers, Byron (Joyce) of Lisbon, Ohio, and Jim (Cathy) of International Falls; brother-in-law, Doug of Superior, Wis.; sister-in-law, Pat Erickson; step-children, Kathy Nugent of Barwick, Ontario, Canada, Mike (Terri) Zahn of International Falls, Eldon (Linda) Zahn of Kabetogama and Bev Long of Ray, Minn.; 11 step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many good friends.
A private funeral will be conducted at a later date.
If desired, the family would prefer memorials to: Fairview Range Hospice, 2716 Crescent Drive, Suite 1, International Falls, MN 56649; Borderland Humane Society, 1990 Valley Pine Circle, International Falls, MN 56649; or Paws and Claws, 116 Hiway Lane, International Falls, MN 56649.
