Margaret Frances Tyson, 81, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Sunday, May 23, 2021.
She was born on December 10th, 1939 in Newark, Ohio.
The former Margaret Frances Myers was united in marriage to Richard Tyson.
Margaret was employed at the Forest Lake Hospital as an emergency admitting clerk.
She was actively involved in the V.F.W. American Legion Red HATS.
Margaret is preceded in death by her son, Norman P. Tyson.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Tyson, and her granddaughter, Leah.
Memorial services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church at 11:00 am.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
