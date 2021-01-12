Marguerite Machell Holm, 70, the daughter of Gustav and Dorothy Holm, passed away on Jan. 8, 2021, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Marguerite was born May 29, 1950, in International Falls where she graduated from Falls High School in 1968. She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church. She began her professional career in the early 1970s with Boise Cascade and she worked her way up to a supervisory position. From this stepping stone, she went on to build a career in organizational development working for companies in Duluth, Minn., Richland, Wash., and Matthews, NC.
She inspired many people in her personal life and working career. Marguerite spent most of her years in International Falls where she loved to be around family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, cooking, and reading Stephen King novels. She liked to play the nickels a bit, but mostly she loved to spend time and spoil her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Dorothy Holm; son Jonathon; brothers, Gary and Gus Holm; nephews, Wade and Brent Holm.
She is survived by her sons, Jesse (Jessy) Keeney of Lindstrom, Minn., Samuel (Tina) Holm of Richland, Wash.; eight grandchildren, Megan, McKenzie, Emily, Jack, Jenna, Lily, Sam, Max; sister, Connie Holm, brothers, Tom (Phyllis) Holm, Mark (Nancy) Holm; sisters-in-law, Lois (Gary) Holm of International Falls, and Jean (Gus) Holm of Warroad, Minn.
A private service will be conducted at the Evangelical Covenant Church on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.