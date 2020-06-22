Marian Davine Wagner, 94 of International Falls died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Rainy Lake Medical Center due to a massive stroke. She was born to Lars Peter and Minerva Minnie) Jorgenson.
Marian met and married Philip Wagner on Oct. 12.1949. Marian was employed at Specialty Dress Shop where she loved visiting with clients and enjoyed the perks of clothing discounts. She was always "dressed to the nines."
Marian always had a Pomeranian in her life and was a very dedicated pet owner. She also found great pleasure in feeding and watching her squirrels and birds. Lori and Marian went on many shopping trips and before I would bring her home we always had to drive to Brown's corner (to get the lead) out.
Marian is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her two brothers Sonny and Scratch Jorgenson. She is survived by nieces and nephew, Lori Rae Jorgenson, Shelly Ann Keep, and James Alan Jorgenson. Also her beloved pom, Trixie (who has been adopted)
Per Marian's wishes there will be no memorial service.
Memorials may be directed to Borderland Humane Society, 1900 Valley Pine Circle or with Green Larson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
