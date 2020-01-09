Marilyn Alan Wolfe, 75, a resident of the Cornelius, Ore., community, died Monday morning, Nov. 25, 2019, in Hillsboro, Ore., of injuries received in a motor vehicle accident.
Marilyn was born March 27, 1944, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late William F. Maruk and Luella J. (Fosnight) Maruk.
She was raised and received her education in International Falls, Minn., having been a graduate of Falls High School Class of 1962.
She had worked as an advertising representative for the Hillsboro Argus for many years, until the age of 59 years old when she retired.
Marilyn was raised in the Catholic church.
She was a member of the Cornelius Eagles Lodge Aerie 4177.
Among her special interests, Marilyn enjoyed playing Bingo at the Eagles lodge and caring for her cats, having been a lover of animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Luella Maruk.
Survivors include her brother, Mike Maruk of Cornelius; sister and brother-in-law, Fran and Dan Larocque of Hinton, Alberta, Canada; daughter, Kathy of Butte, Mont.; four granddaughters and one grandson; and numerous cousins.
The family suggests that remembrances may be contributions to the Cornelius Eagles Lodge Aerie 4177, 426 N. 26th Ave., Cornelius, OR 97113, or to Meals on Wheels, 2037 Douglas St., Forest Grove, OR 97116, in her memory.
Private cremation rites were conducted at the Hoyt Crematory, Forest Grove, Ore.
Tualatin Valley Funeral Alternatives, Hillsboro, was entrusted with the arrangements.