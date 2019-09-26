Marilyn Brown Longaecker, 78, formerly of International Falls, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Apache Junction, Ariz.
She was a 1958 graduate of Falls High School.
Marilyn married the love of her life, Bob Longaecker, on Feb. 20, 1965. They lived in the Minneapolis suburbs before moving to Arizona in 1988.
Marilyn was a big-hearted, warm and wonderful person with a delightful personality and a great sense of humor.
Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 54 years, Bob; her nephew, Chris White and family; her niece, Tessa Halvorson; cousins, aunts and uncles; Longaecker in-laws, nieces and nephews and their families; and many close friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall and Dorothy Brown; sisters, Joanne Stern and Susan Brown; and niece, Marsha Halvorson.
Marilyn was a woman of many creative talents. The following is one of the many poems that Marilyn wrote:
As I leave this dear earth I have cherished,
My eyes closed… to the sight of your face…
My spirit soars to my God and his keeping,
For I’ve gone to a Wonderful Place.
If I suffered earth’s pains and deep darkness
If I faltered… or erred in man’s grace...
My soul will now find blessed redemption,
For I’ve gone to a Wonderful Place.
If you loved me, on earth, with deep passion
Then, with fondness, my memory embrace...
Know that your love gave me pleasure,
And I’ve gone to a Wonderful Place.
Vacate... from your mind’s eye my angers,
Let laughter and song fill its space...
Your hand in my hand was my comfort,
Ere I left for this Wonderful Place.
When storm clouds disrupt blue horizons,
Loud thunder birds’ songs doth erase...
My God will hold strong arms around me
I’ll be safe… in my Wonderful Place.
So smile... as you smell a spring blossom
Touch gently… a rose… in bisque vase...
For ‘tis then, you’ll have summoned my spirit
And I’ll smile from my Wonderful Place.- Marilyn D. Longaecker
Marilyn will be greatly missed by her husband Bob and by all who knew her.
Condolences may be sent to: Bob Longaecker, 2400 East Baseline Ave., No. 266, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-5719.
Donations may be made to the Falls Alumni Association.