Marilyn Jean Rousseau (Tveit), 66, of International Falls, Minn., peacefully passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 with her family at her side after a brief battle with cancer. Marilyn was born on June 25, 1953 to Lorne & Marlys Tveit in Warroad Minnesota.
She graduated from Falls High School, 1971, and graduated from Rainy River Community College with a certificate as an Administrative Assistant in 1972.
She married David “Flyer” Rousseau on Aug. 9, 1975. Marilyn worked for Boise Cascade in International Falls from 1975 until her retirement on Oct. 1, 2013.
Marilyn had a love of travel, lunch dates with friends, shopping, baking, spending time with her granddaughters Tierney & Teagan, planting flowers, John Wayne movies, reading, holidays and celebrating birthdays with family and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her husband David Rousseau.
Marilyn is survived by her sons Jeff (Briana) Rousseau of Fort Frances, Ont. and Gregory Rousseau of Minneapolis, Minn.; granddaughters Tierney & Teagan; her parents Lorne & Marlys (Crowston) Tveit of International Falls, Minn.; siblings Rick (Helen) Tveit of International Falls, Minn., Janet (John) Aprill of Phenix City, Ala., and Gary (Cindy) Tveit of Warroad, Minn.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and their children.
A private service (due to the current global health pandemic) will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in International Falls on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Joe Belanger officiating.
The service can be viewed via live streaming on Zion’s Facebook page.
Please join the family for an open house following the service from 2-5 p.m. at Ranier Community Hall, 2099 Spruce St., Ranier, Minn.
Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc. of International Falls, MN
