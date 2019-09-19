Marjorie Laura Ann Koranda, Margie to those close to her, was born June 8, 1935, to John and Clara Koranda at Pitt, Minn., just west of Baudette, Minn.
She lived on the family farm and went to school in Baudette from grades kindergarten through grade 10.
The Koranda family moved to International Falls, Minn., in 1950, where Margie finished her last two years of schooling, graduating in 1952.
Margie married Richard A. Brown on April 18, 1953. She was a homemaker with the responsibility of helping raise their four sons — Rick (Patricia), International Falls, Roland (Marsha), Prior Lake, Minn., Kim (Janie) International Falls, and Shannon (Tanea), International Falls.
Having four sons, she always wanted to have a daughter and was very pleased to have six granddaughters and two grandsons. They all were very precious to her with each having a special spot in her heart.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John Jr. (Jack) and Kenneth; sister, Jean; and one of her granddaughters, Mandy Brown.
Surviving are husband Richard, her four sons, their wives, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, her sister Lorraine, and brother George.
Our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, with her family and several close friends by her side.
Margie wanted to live her life according to the standards set out in the Holy Scriptures and during her studies realized the importance of dedicating her life to her God, Jehovah. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in July of 1956. She knew that she wanted to help raise her sons according to the Bible standards that she felt were very important. Those standards were instilled by both Margie and Richard in their sons. Margie was known for being immensely proud of her sons and their families ... all living according to these same Bible principles.
She looked forward to living on an earth that will be a paradise, where such sorrow, pain and death will be no more. She looked forward to the promise that Jehovah made, to bring back to life those that have passed away, to be reunited with their loved ones again in this paradise. Her family and many friends share this precious promise from our heavenly Father, Jehovah.
These scriptural promises help her husband and all her family and friends to have a hope and make the pain of losing a loved one a bit easier.
Margie had many interests over the years, all revolving around giving special “gifts” to others. A little garden spot for her grandkids, each one received special gifts that were carefully thought out for each one, sending cards to her dear friends just to let them know they were remembered, decorating cakes, always two at a time, because one of them might not turn out just right. She also was an important part of any camping, fishing or hunting adventures.
A memorial will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.