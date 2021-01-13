Mark Frederick Ennis, son of longtime Borderland residents, Arthur and Dorothy Ennis, passed away peacefully of natural causes in his sleep at the age of 59 in Charleston, SC.
He leaves his loving wife of nearly 34 years, Theresa, and two adorable puppies, "Gizmo" and "Blondie."
Mark was born and raised in International Falls, Minn. After graduating from Falls High School in 1979, Mark attended the California Culinary Academy and began a career as a chef. His jobs included working on a cruise line in the Hawaiian Islands and the L’Enfant Plaza Restaurant in Washington DC. It was here, in 1986, that he met his greatest challenge, and married her!
Theresa supported Mark and his career beginning with his job as the chief of the Test & Development Division of Maple Leaf Farms in Warsaw, Ind., to the Blue Moon Casino in Michigan and finally, his job with the Bishop Gadsen retirement community in Charleston as executive chef. It was perhaps the happiest time of his professional and personal life.
Unfortunately, his battle with diabetes led to the loss of his foot and ultimately, his livelihood.
Mark was a gentle soul with a kind heart. He was the John Candy of the family, fun-loving, larger than life, happy-go-lucky, and loved by all. He loved cooking and creating, and was always ready with a story of family hi jinks.
A compassionate man who will be missed by family and friends, and especially his wife, Theresa, and two elder brothers, Michael, from Warsaw, VA, and David, from Vallejo, CA. Condolences can be sent to Theresa Ennis c/o Mike Ennis 190 Shoreline Dr, Warsaw, VA 22572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.