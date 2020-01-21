Mark J. Kenny Sr.

Mark J. Kenny, aka “Good To Go,” passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minn., in the arms of his three children.
He was born March 23, 1959.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Kenny; father, Russell Kenny; and brothers, David and Gary Kenny.
He is survived by Bud Weiser (Buddy); daughter, Crystal Callaghan of International Falls, Minn.; Michelle Callaghan of Ray, Minn.; son, Mark Kenny Jr. of International Falls; grandchildren, Hope Dunn of International Falls, Ayla, Alyssa Nieken and Logan and Lexi Sturm of Ray, Camden Kenny (Bannert) of St. Paul, Minn.; great-grandson, Braxton Simmons of International Falls; Joe Kenny and sister, Julie Thompson of International Falls; brothers, Dennis of Vermillion Minn., Robert (Bob) Kenny of St. Paul and Harold of Michigan; also by many nieces and nephews.
Join friends at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Hanson’s Outpost, as they celebrate “The End of a Era” and honor them in your overalls. Drinks, dinner, music and storytelling – honoring Mark Kenny Sr. (Good To Go), and Randy Morlan (Sag). Potluck dinner donations are accepted. For more information, email cryscallaghan@gmail.com or leave message at 218-283-2873.
A private service will be announced at a later date.