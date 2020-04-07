Mary Louise Neumayer, 92, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Mary was born in 1928 to Edmund and Katherine (Jackson-McMahon) Auger in Bemidji, Minn. Mary attended school at St. Philip’s through the eighth grade and went on to graduate from Bemidji High School in 1947. On Oct. 4, 1948, she was united in marriage to Louis Neumayer at St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji. Mary and Louis lived in St. Paul, Minn., International Falls, Minn., and Sunburst, Mont., prior to moving to Grand Rapids in 1983. Mary enjoyed sports, the outdoors, and spending time with family.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Louis; three brothers; and one sister.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Mary (Chuck) Hanson of Grand Rapids, Patricia (Mike) McDonough of Townsend, Mont.; son, Louis (Marie) Neumayer of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Joanne Auger of Bemidji; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.