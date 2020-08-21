It is with great love and sadness that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Scheirer known as "Marg" on Aug. 15, 2020.
She was born in Hallock, Minn., on Nov. 11, 1932, and is predeceased by her mother, Anna Eluke, her father Pete Miketey, and her brother James ‘Mikey’ Miketey.
Margaret is survived by her husband Arthur; her sister Eileen Bishop; and her children Kathryn, Brent, Renae, Marc and Kurtis (Terry); her grandchildren Cody, Samantha (Daniel), Carly (Dan), and Cole (Lindsey); and her great grandchildren Seth, Masey, Blake, and Jacqueline.
Marg was a woman of great faith serving as a member of the Church of the Lutheran Hour along side Arthur for the past 66 years. Marg was full of love and adoration for her family and she dedicated herself to nurturing and caring for her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren all of which were her greatest joy.
Her loving and talented hands cultivated bountiful gardens, which she magically turned into the most amazing meals made with love that fed the soul for family and friends. She was fluent in Ukrainian, and her specialties of authentic cabbage rolls, perogies, and borscht were enjoyed by many and she will always be known as the best cook ever! She was brave, fearless, and a woman of great strength, and she loved spending time outdoors at her home on Rainy Lake enjoying all that it had to offer.
With many tears and memories, you remain in our hearts forever.
Due to government COVID-19 restrictions, a small invitation only service will be held at the Church of the Lutheran Hour with the interment at Riverview Cemetery.
The pallbearers will be Kurtis Scheirer, Cole Scheirer, Seth Mountain, Dan Anderson, Dale Labelle, Brock Madill and Rich Bell.
Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com
