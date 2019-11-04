Maureen C. Johnson, age 82, of St. Cloud, Minn., passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at her home.
Maureen was born July 23, 1937, to Gilbert and Gena (Baglien) Saxum in Winger Township, Polk County, Minn.
She grew up on the family farm in Winger. She later moved to Bemidji, Minn., where she worked for the Employment Office.
There she met the love of her life, Duane W. Johnson. They were united in marriage Aug. 23, 1957 at the Dovre Lutheran Church, Winger Township.
Together, they moved to International Falls, Minn., where they owned and operated BJ Music and raised their four children - Dave, Susie, Doree and Heidi.
In 1985, they moved to St. Cloud, where she worked for the IRS in the St. Cloud Federal Building until she retired.
Maureen was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed tending to her immaculate gardens. Maureen’s love of the outdoors extended to spending time at the family cabin in Big Falls, Minn.
She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, traveling and baking, especially cookies and her famous chocolate cake.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Duane; children - Dave, Susie LeMoine, Doree (Otto) Sturzebecher and Heidi (Brent) Boerger; seven grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Maureen was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gordon; son-in-Law, Dave LeMoine; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Max and Corky Brindos.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a later date.