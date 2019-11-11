Maxine Mabel Dahl, 94, of Fargo, N.D., formerly of International Falls, Minn., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Sanford on Broadway, Fargo.
Maxine was born March 24, 1925, to Lloyd and Amelia (Vick) Nord in Crookston, Minn.
When Maxine was 5 years old, her family moved to International Falls, where she was raised and graduated from Falls High School.
She joined the Marine Corps serving during World War II and traveled to many different locations across the country.
Upon her return, she met and married Donald Dahl on March 6, 1948, in International Falls.
Maxine worked as a bookkeeper at First National Bank, eventually becoming a bank officer.
Later in life, she moved to the Fargo/Moorhead area where she eventually passed away.
Maxine was described as kind and comical, with the personality of a firecracker. She enjoyed telling a good story and was quite musical. She was a fabulous singer and always amazed us by playing the piano by ear “never having had a lesson ever!” She was a great cook - we all looked forward to her “special” meals.
Maxine is survived by her daughter, Susan Carlson; grandchildren, Christian, Bethany, and Erik (Kari) Carlson; sister, Mary (Milo) Jensen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Amelia; loving husband, Donald; daughter, Irene; son-in-law, Bruce Carlson; and siblings, George and Leonard Nord and LeTiolle Hickey.
Funeral service will conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, Minn.
Burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Moorhead, following the service.
