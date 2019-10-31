May Noreen Kittelson, 84, of Ericsburg, Minn., died Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
May was born Jan. 6, 1935, in International Falls, Minn., to parents, Bernt and Florence (Bly) Ellefloot.
She grew up in Ericsburg and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1956.
On Dec. 27, 1952, May married Melvin Kittelson in International Falls.
She enjoyed reading, doing word searches, baking, and sewing in her younger years.
May loved spending time with her family having time with the grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School.
May was preceded in death by her parents, Bernt and Florence; and a brother, Arthur Ellefloot.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin; son, Chris (Linda) Kittelson of East Bethel, Minn.; three daughters, Peggy (Greg) Magner of McGregor, Minn., Suzy (Larry) Reimer of Pahrump, Nev., and Jeri (David) Sceeles of International Falls; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Kroona of Bela Vista, Ariz., and Charlotte Tracy of Kennewick, Wash.; her sisters- and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Zion Lutheran Church.
Interment will be at Ericsburg Cemetery, Ericsburg.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.