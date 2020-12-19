Michael Grecco, 58, of Ashby died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
Michael Vincent Grecco was born on July 6, 1962, in Elizabeth, N.J., to Frank and Eleanor (Goulet) Grecco. In his early childhood, the family moved to International Falls, Minn. Mike graduated from Falls High School in International Falls in 1980. He then attended Hibbing Technical College, followed by Alexandria Technical College.
Mike and Judy Ness were united in marriage on Oct. 12, 1991, at First Presbyterian Church in Ashby where they made their home.
Mike enjoyed the outdoors. He spent much of his rare spare time four-wheeling, hunting, and grilling. But what he most enjoyed was camping and fishing with his wife and kids. Mike’s life led him on many road trips, both with his family and as a career truck driver. As a result, he loved to eat a good meal on the road at his favorite restaurants. Mike always enjoyed good conversation, whether talking to friends on the phone or in person over a cup of dark roast coffee.
Mike is survived by his wife Judy (Ness), daughter Allison of Chicago, Ill., son Riley of Ashby; sister Fran Grecco of St. Louis, Mo., brother Larry Grecco of International Falls, and niece Andrea (Joe) Johnson with a baby on the way. He is also survived by brothers-in-law Bruce Ness, Larry (Konie) Ness, Dan (Andrea) Ness, sister-in-law Sue (Mike) Merten, and several nieces and nephews, great-nephews, and a great-niece.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eleanor Grecco and brother Robert Grecco; father-in-law Eldred Ness, mother-in-law Betty Ness, sisters-in-law Marcia Lepisto and Cheryl Petersen, and nephew Jacob Ness.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at the First Presbyterian Church in Ashby; immediately followed by a graveside funeral service at Lakeside Cemetery north of Ashby.
Clergy: Reverend Paul Snyder
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson of Ashby
Condolences: glendenilson.com
